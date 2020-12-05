Laura Mendonca's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laura in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gosselin Funeral Home website.
Published by Gosselin Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
