Laura Mendonca
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Laura Mendonca's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison, NJ .

Published by Gosselin Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gosselin Funeral Home
