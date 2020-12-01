Menu
Laura Shaw
1921 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1921
DIED
November 20, 2020
Laura Shaw's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
3300 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
