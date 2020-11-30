Menu
Laura Swinehart
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1930
DIED
November 28, 2020
Laura Swinehart's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd in Jersey Shore, PA .

Published by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Phelps Chapel Church
68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania 17740
Funeral services provided by:
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd
