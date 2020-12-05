Menu
Laura Tildon
1913 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1913
DIED
December 3, 2020
Laura Tildon's passing at the age of 107 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Funeral Home in Tappahannock, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
401 Marsh Street, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Washington Funeral Home
