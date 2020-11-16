Menu
Laura Whitlock
1961 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1961
DIED
November 13, 2020
Laura Whitlock's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laura in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home website.

Published by Brown Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brown Funeral Home
306 Spring St., Milltown, Indiana 47145
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brown Funeral Home
306 Spring St., Milltown, Indiana 47145
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brown Funeral Home
306 Spring St., Milltown, Indiana 47145
