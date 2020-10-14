On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Lauralee Evans Schmitt, loving wife and mother of four sons, passed away peacefully at home with her family.



Lauralee was born on April 12, 1947 in Pocatello, ID. She received a degree in elementary education from the University of Utah, and spent her life nurturing those around her in a variety of capacities and church callings including serving as Primary president. On December 19, 1970, she married Harlan Peter Schmitt. They were sealed for eternity in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they raised four sons: Jon, Jeffrey, Marc, and Scott.



Lauralee followed the Savior's commandment to love one another. Her love was deep as the ocean, gentle as a summer breeze, unshakable as the mountains, and offered without price or condition. Those who felt her love were filled to overflowing and they couldn't help but let it spill over and touch the lives of those around them. Notwithstanding her tender heart, Lauralee was decisive and keen when it came to knowing how to nurture her family-she was fearless. She drew strength from being in nature and with family. She would gather her loved ones at home, in the tops of the mountains, in the middle of the desert, on distant isles-always another adventure and memory.



Lauralee encountered many challenges in life. Many she overcame, but some she was required to carry with her until the end. But, always, she would offer to help shoulder the load of others even if the weight of her own pack was almost more than she could bear. Truly, her gift to the world was enabling and empowering those around her to serve others by standing attentively outside the spotlight and quietly supporting, loving, and encouraging their work.



Lauralee continued to climb mountains, both real and metaphorical, even as the trail became steep and arduous. She put one foot in front of the other...no matter how hard the climb became...longing to return to her Savior and Redeemer. Even in the final days, while battling a painfully aggressive cancer, she never failed to look back and smile-with a look in her eye that seemed to say, "Come, follow, this is the way."



As Lauralee passed peacefully into the next life, she did so with her firm and vibrant testimony. Her legacy lives on in the lives of those who witnessed firsthand her humble ascent up the mountains of life-once again to be in the presence of God the Eternal Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.



Lauralee was preceded in death by her mother, Ina, her stepfather, Henry, her father, Kenneth, and her brother, Laurence. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Harlan, her four sons, Jon (Suzanne), Jeffrey (Tiffany), Marc (Brooke), and Scott (Brittony), and 13 beautiful grandchildren, Hannah, Cambri, Jacob, Landon, Emma, Isaac, Taylor, Leah, Ander, Reid, Ariella, Bren, and Katarina.



We all look forward to when we will meet her again at Jesus' feet.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 5191 Old Post Road, Ogden, UT 84403. In her memory, we would ask that you do an unexpected act of kindness for a soul in need-hope is always born out of love.



Services will be live streamed on Lauralee's obituary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.