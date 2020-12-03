Menu
Lauren Grenier
1983 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1983
DIED
November 29, 2020
Lauren Grenier's passing at the age of 37 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kostanski Funeral Home in Greenfield, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal St., Greenfield, Massachusetts 01301
Dec
11
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA 01301
Funeral services provided by:
Kostanski Funeral Home
