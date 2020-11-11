Menu
Laurence Little
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1956
DIED
September 13, 2020
Laurence Little's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by At Seasons End Mortuary in Apache Junction, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the At Seasons End Mortuary website.

Published by At Seasons End Mortuary on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
At Seasons End Mortuary
