Laurene Wooten
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1926
DIED
November 11, 2020
Laurene Wooten's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Macon Memorial Park
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Sorry to hear about Mrs Wooten passing.She will be missed by Family and Friends.Mr Buster you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dan and Lora Thurston
Friend
November 13, 2020