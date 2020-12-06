Lauretta Eck's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home in Gurnee, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lauretta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home website.