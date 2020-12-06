Menu
Lauretta Eck
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
Lauretta Eck's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home in Gurnee, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Warren Funeral Home
1475 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, Illinois 60031
