Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laurie Colvin
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1960
DIED
November 29, 2020
Laurie Colvin's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laurie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wellton Memorial Cemetery
Dec
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Wellton Cemetery
28634 Oakland Ave, Wellton, Arizona
Funeral services provided by:
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My sweet friend, I will miss you. I am so thankful for the memories. We laughed, we cried, we served and we laughed some more. You are strong, thoughtful, talented, kind, and courageous. Thank you for sharing your spirit with me. Thank you for your example. Thank you for your honesty. Thank you for being you!
To Craig, Robbie, Alyssa, Rees and Ryan,
My heart hurts with yours. Hugs and prayers for each of you.
Janet Clayton
Friend
December 1, 2020