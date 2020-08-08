Laurie Edna Gibbs, known to many as "Laura", passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1949 in Ogden, UT to Audrey Woolley Gertz and Walter Ira Gertz. Laurie graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco and went on to attend Chabot City College in Hayward, CA as a young mother. Years later, Laurie continued her college education at University of Nevada-Reno, majoring in English. Laurie ultimately earned her Bachelors degree in Business from Morrison University in Reno, NV in 2010.



On May 14, 1970, Laurie married, Douglas Earl Gibbs, in San Francisco, CA. The couple soon welcomed the blessing of three daughters. As a young married couple, Laurie and Doug made their first home in a cozy basement apartment in San Francisco, with the help of Doug's parents. This allowed the young couple to buy their first home in South San Francisco in the fall of 1972. Then, in early September 1977, Laurie and Doug decided to move their family across the bay and bought a home in Castro Valley. Tragically, just a few weeks later Doug was fatally wounded while serving as a San Francisco police officer. On October 1, 1977, after a week in the hospital, Doug succumbed to his injuries and Laurie was widowed at 28. She valiantly rose to the challenge of raising the couple's three girls as a single mom. In the summer of 1984, Laurie moved to Lovelock, NV to be near her parents and the girls' grandparents. Lovelock remained Laurie's home until her death.



Laurie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished her calling as a primary teacher. She also loved to volunteer at Pershing County Middle School. Laurie was actively involved in community theater and often joined her voice with the Lovelock Community Singers. She happily participated and prioritized these activities and made lifelong friends through these groups. She was gifted with a beautiful singing voice which brought her, and many others, so much joy. She was also very talented at crocheting and made countless baby blankets for family, friends, and loved ones. She had the biggest, most charitable, giving heart. She made friends wherever she went.



Laurie is survived by her three daughters: Colleen Garcia (Michael) of Santa Rosa, CA; Jessica Friberg (Eric) of Sparks, NV; Angela Johnson (Trevor) of Greeley, CO; her fifteen grandchildren: Alexa LeMond (Ricky), Samantha Maples (Carson), Elizabeth Garcia, Jared Garcia, Abigail Garcia, Annalese Garcia, Isabel Friberg, Emma Fox, Madeline Friberg, Emma Friberg, Ricky Friberg, Colton Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Derek Johnson, and Avery Zalayha Johnson; and four great-grandchildren: Elias LeMond, Cecilia LeMond, Isla LeMond, and Royce Maples. Laurie is also survived by her sister, Marlene Vogel but was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Audrey Gertz, her sister Ardyth Thein, and her brother Jack Treu.



Laurie will be laid to rest near her parents at a graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





