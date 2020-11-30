Menu
Laurie Whitstine
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1959
DIED
November 24, 2020
Laurie Whitstine's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc in Rayville, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Pentecostal Tabernacle
6045 Hwy 17, Delhi, Louisiana 71232
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pentecostal Tabernacle
6045 Hwy 17, Delhi, Louisiana 71232
