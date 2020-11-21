Menu
Laurie Wiersma
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1958
DIED
November 12, 2020
Laurie Wiersma's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Memorial Alternatives in Grand Rapids, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laurie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Memorial Alternatives website.

Published by Memorial Alternatives on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
