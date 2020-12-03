Laurilyn Potter's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laurilyn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
