Laverne McDonald
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1960
DIED
November 13, 2020
Laverne McDonald's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor in Durham, NC .

Published by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
