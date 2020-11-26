Menu
LaVicie Runkle
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1935
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
LaVicie Runkle's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Essling Funeral Home in LaPorte, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Essling Funeral Home website.

Published by Essling Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Inc, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana 46350
Funeral services provided by:
Essling Funeral Home
