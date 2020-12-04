Menu
LaVilla Anderson
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1952
DIED
December 1, 2020
LaVilla Anderson's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .

Published by People's Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
906 East Kearns Avenue, HIGH POINT, North Carolina 27260
Funeral services provided by:
People's Funeral & Cremation Service
