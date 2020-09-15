LaVona Simpson Cunnington passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.



She was born November 4, 1931 in South Hooper, Utah to Floyd Howard and Nola Pearl Read Simpson. She was raised and educated in Hooper and graduated from Weber high School.



On October 26, 1949 LaVona married Blaine Rue Cunnington at her parents' home in South Hooper. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on November 4, 1955. Blaine passed away November 24, 2013.



She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved attending the temple and doing work for her ancestors and served in many different callings in her ward. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She also served as a 4-H leader.



LaVona is survived by five children, Lana (Kyle) Widdison, Laurie (Don) Sides, Duane (Joyce) Cunnington, Sherie (Eddie) Taylor, Penny (Garth) Fowers; 20 grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Family was her greatest love in life.



The family extends sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Peach Tree Assisted Living Center for their care of our mother.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Thursday, September 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.