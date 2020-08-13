LaVonna Beth "Bonnie" Taylor 94 passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Logan, Utah with her daughters by her side.



Bonnie was born January 10, 1926 in Brigham City, Utah a daughter of Elizabeth Harriet Evans and Thomas John Craghead.



She was raised in Brigham City where she lived most of her life. Bonnie attended Lincoln Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and graduated from Box Elder High School.



She married Frank Emerson Taylor on November 17, 1949 in Bear River City, Utah. They later divorced.



Bonnie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served Fresno Mission and served in all auxiliaries of the Church.



She retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1979. Bonnie had been a PTA President.



She was a Court appointed advocate for neglected and abandoned children.



Bonnie was a gambling "Slot Machine Queen." She enjoyed doing cross word puzzles and word searches to keep her mind sharp. Bonnie loved to travel and traveled to Hawaii, Grand Canyon (riding a donkey down the canyon) and bowling.



Surviving are daughters: Pamela R. (Russell) Howe, Thatcher; Debra (Bob) Oldroyd, West Valley; Elaine T. Bingham, Providence; 16 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; sisters: LaVinna "Vinnie" Zinck and Carol Cook.



Preceded in death by her parents; daughter Teresa Alberts; son-in-law Glade Bingham; two brothers and four sisters.



Special thanks to her friends from Lakeview Ward for all their friendship and kindness.



Funeral services will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.



A viewing will be Monday from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary.



Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.