Lavonne Langston
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1925
DIED
November 21, 2020
Lavonne Langston's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest in Green Forest, AR .

Published by Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Home - Green Forest
