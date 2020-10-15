Farr West Utah: Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, LaVonne Adams Orr (82) passed away on October 13, 2020 of complications related to a stroke. She was born June 22, 1938 in Garrison North Dakota to Evelyn Vought and Raphael Murl Adams. LaVonne spent her early years in North Dakota, Alaska, and Utah. She attended Davis High School and worked at the Naval Supply Depot.



On May 12, 1956 she married Bruce Orr and they made their home in Roy where they lived for many years raising their two children. LaVonne was a homemaker when her kids were young, then worked at various places including the IRS and Hill AFB. She enjoyed trips to Wendover, Jackpot, Laughlin, and Bluewater to play twenty- one and the slots. Bruce and LaVonne were snowbirds for six years and made some good friends and fun memories in Parker Arizona.



Her hobbies included creating beautiful monk's cloth and crocheted afghans. She also liked to embroider, make sequin calendars, and read. Although she had a fear of the water, she enjoyed fishing and would often out fish Bruce.



LaVonne was a quiet, private person who loved her family, home, and pets. She always had a beloved little companion dog, usually a poodle. There was surely a happy reunion at the Rainbow Bridge with Bobo, Teddy Bear and Buttons. She leaves behind Bailey who will miss her immensely.



LaVonne is survived by her husband of 64+ years, Bruce; son Kim and daughter Pati Campbell (Vern); step-grandson Nathan Campbell (Rene), grandsons, Lance Orr (Lindee), Sean Orr (Yolanda), and Tyson Campbell (Shaundi). LaVonne is survived by ten great-grandchildren with one great-granddaughter named after her. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Michele Orr.



The family wishes to thank CNS Hospice, for their care and support.



There will be a viewing Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden Utah prior to a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard, Ogden Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.