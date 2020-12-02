Menu
LaVonne Sutton
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
LaVonne Sutton's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Plummer Funeral Home
404 East Union Avenue, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
Nov
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Plummer Funeral Home
404 East Union Avenue, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
