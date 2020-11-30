Menu
LaVonne Vosberg
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1930
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
LaVonne Vosberg's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Maple Lake, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.

Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Maple Lake
108 Oak Ave. N., PO Box 577, Maple Lake, Minnesota 55358
Nov
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dingmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1545 N McMillan St, Worthington, Minnesota 56187
Nov
11
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
491 Read Ave, Worthington, Minnesota 56187
Dingmann Funeral Care
