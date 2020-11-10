LaVora Mae Pinkham Bouwhuis
November 22, 1922- November 6, 2020
LaVora passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Ogden, UT on November 22, 1922 to Charles and Jessie Pinkham. She was the oldest of five children.
She grew up in Hooper, UT and graduated from Weber High School. She worked at several different jobs and eventually retired from the IRS in Ogden.
LaVora married Chris Bouwhuis on April 21, 1943 at the Bushnell Army Hospital Chapel in Brigham City. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the loving parents of four sons.
LaVora was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
She and Christ loved to travel and often took long road trips towing their RV. They owned a lot at Star Valley Ranch, WY where her kids and grandkids would come to visit and "practice" camping. For many years, she hosted Christmas brunch and her hand-dipped chocolates were everyone's favorite. Her favorite thing was spoiling her grandkids.
LaVora is survived by her sons, Brent Bouwhuis of Texarkana, TX and Lee (Julie) Bouwhuis of Plain City, UT; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings; Alma, June, Max, and Jay; two sons, Ray and Clair; and a baby grandson.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. Friends may call at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT prior to the services on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11a.m.-12 p.m. for a public viewing. The private family graveside service will be Live streamed on www.myers-mortuary.com.
To view the service, please scroll to the very bottom of the obituary at 1:00 p.m., click on the video image and the arrow within the circle.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Auberge Assisted Living in North Ogden, UT and Independent Hospice for the loving care they provided LaVora.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.