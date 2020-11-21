Menu
LaWanda Hawkins
1965 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1965
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
LaWanda Hawkins's passing at the age of 55 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
25
Service
12:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
LaWanda was a good and friendly person. I attended the summer Upward Bound program with her during the high school years. Our group called her "Jeannie." Later, in life, I would cross her path again at Mead Johnson Nutritionals where both of us worked. She was always a down-to-earth person with a smile. She will be missed. Rest in heaven, LaWanda.
David Griffith
Friend
November 20, 2020