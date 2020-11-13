Lawanna Simpkins's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawanna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.
Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Nov. 13, 2020.
