Lawanna Simpkins
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1945
DIED
November 11, 2020
Lawanna Simpkins's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawanna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254
Nov
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI 49254
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
GUEST BOOK
So sad to hear of your lose. I loved working with her so much, she always brought laughter to my days. ❤
Suzy Pringle
Friend
November 13, 2020
To the Simpkins family, so very sorry to here of Lawannas passing. Such a kind and caring person. May the good memories help you through the difficult days ahead. Hugs to all of you.
Dave and Melinda Havens
Friend
November 12, 2020