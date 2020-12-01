Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Berman
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1966
DIED
November 24, 2020
Lawrence Berman's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawrence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, Pennsylvania 19074
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, Pennsylvania 19074
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Larry , it’s your Brother in law/ Brother ,Bobby.

My fondest memories of Larry touched about every facet of my life, but the ones I’ll always remember the most is how he cherished family & togetherness.

Christmas
Barbecues
Weddings
Wildwood
Holiday parties
Friend &Counselor
You name it

But my #1 Memory is one that hits me the hardest

In August, 2020 during a summer vacation, I had a moment that I’ll never forget when I was standing next to Larry on the beach ,while our kids where in the ocean. I had an unforeseen emotional meltdown, turned to him and told him how proud I was of him, as a Father & Husband over the years. I’m not sure why it happened but I’m forever grateful that it did before his passing. Memories are all we have in this life and without a doubt I’ve so many to cherish .

God speed Uncle Larry

❤Bobby O
Bobby O&#8217;Neill
Family
November 30, 2020
Larry was a friend of ours and a wonderful person.
He Loved his family above all.
He was an advocate of doing the right thing.
We shared amazing conversations on many occasions.
His knowledge and passion about sports was undeniable.
Our deepest sympathy to Cathy, Eric and Michael and all the Family.
Farewell to a Friend
This is the place where we must sever . . .
You go thousands of miles my friend once forever . . .
Like the floating clouds we drift apart . . .
The sunset lingers like the feelings of my heart. . .

Christopher Jankauskas Dr. Elizabeth Cerva
Christopher Jankauskas
Friend
November 30, 2020
Larry was a friend and co-worker. Sweetest guy on the team. This is a shock and a huge loss for everyone who knew him, because to know him was to love him. My sincerest condolences to his wife and children, I send prayers for their broken hearts to heal.
Eileen Patterson
Coworker
November 30, 2020