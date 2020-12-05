Menu
Lawrence Caragnano
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1940
DIED
December 2, 2020
Lawrence Caragnano's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Church
25 Gold Street, New Haven, Connecticut 06519
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
