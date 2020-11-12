Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Grinnell
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1937
DIED
October 28, 2020
Lawrence Grinnell's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jellison Funeral Home in Peterborough, NH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawrence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jellison Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jellison Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jellison Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
November 12, 2020