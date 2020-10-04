Lawrence Fred Hamblin (Larry)



August 20, 1938 ~ September 26, 2020







Larry passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Davis Hospital, Layton, UT at age 82. He was born August 20, 1938 in Clearfield, UT to Sylvia Matilda McBride and Ervin Moroni Hamblin.



He proudly served his country serving two tours in the Vietnam War. He retired from the USMC at the rank of GySgt. He married Barbara June Watkins on April 6, 1963 in Nebo, Barstow, CA. They had one son; Larry Michael, born June 20, 1964. They divorced in 1966. He married Marcia Jo Harrington on July 22, 1967 in Las Vegas, NV. One week later he was in Vietnam. He served at various Marine bases in the US, plus Okinawa, Thailand, and Keflavik, Iceland. Upon retirement they had two children. He worked at Sunset Sports in Ogden, Utility Trailer in Clearfield as a carpenter, and a custodian for the L.D.S. church.



He was an active member of the Church serving in the scouts, Webelos, and primary. He was a member of the Marine Corps League Lt. Serge B. Simmons Det 1159, Ogden and served as Sr. Vice Commandant, Jr. Vice Commandant and Toys for Tots Coordinator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and coaching his son and daughter in several sports. He liked to sketch old wooden buildings and trees. In 1987 he was selected as an outstanding PTA Volunteer. His hobbies included wood carving and model railroading. Larry loved children, especially his grandchildren, and was known as the "Candy Man" by all he came in contact with. He was a descendant of Richard Hamblin who was the founder of Clearfield.



He is survived by his wife Marcia, sons Larry Jo (Jenn) Hamblin and Larry Michael Eric Hamblin-Hibbetts (Kimberly), Springfield, OR, daughter Jodi Rene (Casey) Gregory, Clinton, UT and one brother, Randy Lee (Barbra) Hamblin and five grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister and three grandchildren.



Friends may visit with family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 South, Roy, UT 84067. Please wear face masks and social distance. Graveside military honors will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 am at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, UT. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital.



