Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Hurd
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1937
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
U.S. Navy
Lawrence Hurd's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service in Mantua, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawrence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service
St. Rt. 44 at Pioneer Trail, Mantua, Ohio 44255
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service
St. Rt. 44 at Pioneer Trail, Mantua, Ohio 44255
Funeral services provided by:
Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.