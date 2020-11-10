Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Juracic
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Catholic
Lawrence Juracic's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lawrence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL 60130
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
9:45a.m.
St. Bernardine Church
7246 W. Harrison St., Forest park, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
a loved one
November 11, 2020
On behalf of Catholic Charities, I would like to express my sincere condolences on your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you find comfort in knowing that Lawrence is now at peace.
Rev. Gerard Kelly, C.M., Associate Administrator at Catholic Charities
November 10, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020