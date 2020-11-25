Menu
Lawrence Menchio
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1943
DIED
November 23, 2020
Lawrence Menchio's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, in Greensburg, PA .

Published by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
