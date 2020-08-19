Lawrence Ray Siler, 95, passed away on August 13, 2020.



He was born February 23, 1925, to Leo and Matilda Siler in Ogden, Utah.



He grew up in the Ogden area and graduated from Ogden High School. Lawrence served in the military from 1943 to 1945 where he trained to be a pilot. He graduated from Weber College in Auto Mechanics.



Lawrence married his sweetheart, Genevie East on August 12, 1948, in the Logan Temple and recently fulfilled their 72nd wedding anniversary.



He worked at the Defense Depot in Ogden for many years as a Security Guard and Computer Programmer, he retired in 1980.



Lawrence was active in the Latter-Day Saint Church and held many callings, he and Genevie served a mission in England for the Church in 1988.



Lawrence loved to travel and was able to visit all 50 states and parts of Europe. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and campfire programs.



He spent his last two years at Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah, and received great care.



Lawrence is survived by his wife Genevie, three sons; Dan (Cathy), Dennis, and Harold, two daughters; Marene Beutler, and Joan (Brent) Coleman, two sisters; Thella Campbell, and Connie (Dale) Baker, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Leo and Matilda, brother- in- law Sterling Campbell, son- in -law David Beutler, and granddaughter Amy Coleman.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:45-10:55 am at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.