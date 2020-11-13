Menu
Lawson Narvell
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Air Force
Lawson Narvell's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 09, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street, Perryville, Maryland 21903
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
