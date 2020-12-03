Menu
Layton Roark
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1925
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
UMWA
Layton Roark's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Layton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON website.

Published by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Free Funeral Home
788 S. Second St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Free Funeral Home
788 S. Second St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812
Funeral services provided by:
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
You all are in our prayers. My daddy Arthur McFarland (Pappy) worked many years with Layton as did my brother Terry McFarland. He was loved by all.
Janrose Leahey. (McFarland
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Debbie and Ron Brown
Friend
December 2, 2020