LCpl Rzekonski
1998 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1998
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
LCpl Rzekonski's passing at the age of 22 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of LCpl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.

Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery
-, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
DeWitt American Legion Club
11, DeWitt, Nebraska 68341
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
