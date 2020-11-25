Le'Nyce Fisher's passing at the age of 17 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by All Faiths Funeral Home - Austin in North Austin, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Le'Nyce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the All Faiths Funeral Home - Austin website.
Published by All Faiths Funeral Home - Austin on Nov. 25, 2020.
