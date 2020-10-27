Leah Lundberg Larsen



1939 ~ 2020







Leah Lundberg Larsen of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully of age-related causes on October 25, 2020. Leah was born to Richard and Margerite Wilde Lundberg on April 13, 1939. She was raised in Taylor.



Leah married Gerald "Jerry" Larsen on November 12, 1972, in the Ogden Temple. Leah was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving a mission in Sweden with her twin sister Reah.



Leah spent her first 10 years among extended family members and many dear friends in Taylor. Although her father's employment opportunities caused the family to move, Leah received her education within the Ogden School District, graduating from Ben Lomond High School.



Leah worked a few clerical jobs in her early years, then, upon her return from her mission to Sweden, Leah began a career in the civil service at the Defense Depot of Ogden.



Leah and Jerry, along with Reah enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. However, when it came to travel abroad, they left Jerry home. Leah and Reah travelled the world, visiting Europe, Asia, and South America.



Leah was preceded in death by her parents, brother Joel Lundberg, sister-in-law Beverly Manning Lundberg. She is survived by her loving husband Jerry, her twin sister Reah Lundberg , sister Mary Lou (Alan) Bateman, and stepsons Paul (MItzy) Larsen.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.





