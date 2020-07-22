Leah Jane Sorensen



July 8, 1937 ~ July 20, 2020







Leah Jane Sorensen passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2020. She was born to Heber and Myrtle East on July 8, 1937 in Ogden, Utah where she lived for the entirety of her life.



She married Merrill Sorensen in 1957 and had three children; Kevin, Janeil, and Kyle.



Leah is survived by her two sons Kevin (Teri) and Kyle (Ilene); 5 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; and her beloved daughter, Janeil (Jeff).



Leah had many hobbies and friends but her real passion in life was loving her family. She lived as an absolute perfect example of consistency, loyalty, patience, and true Christ like love.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



The family would like to thank the staff at Raintree Care Center for their excellent care of Leah during her stay there.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.