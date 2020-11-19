Leamon Evans's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC in Raleigh, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leamon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC website.
Published by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC on Nov. 19, 2020.
