Leann Lewis, loving mom to fur-baby Koa, adored daughter, sweet sister, beloved aunt, and dear friend, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.



Leann was born February 6, 1963 in Orem, Utah. She was the daughter of Max J. and Ida Lee Lewis. She was predeceased by her angel mother and big brother, Randy. She is survived by Koa, her siblings: Suzanne (Richard) Miller, Richard (Robyn) Lewis, Rodney (Laura) Lewis, several nieces and nephews, and her father.



Leann was incredibly talented in everything arts & crafts. She created, crocheted, and painted countless adorable holiday decorations and gifts for family and friends. Christmas though, was her favorite time of year and each holiday season included a special handmade gift and a chewy treat for each fur-baby of family members. Our lives were made better because she was our little sister.



We express gratitude for all the neighbors and ward members who never gave up trying to serve her and loved her with pure Christlike love. We feel tremendous gratitude for the knowledge of the joyous reunion taking place beyond the veil. We look forward to wrapping our arms around her as we meet together in Heaven and know she understands, now with a perfect knowledge, of our eternal love for her. We love you Leann! We will love you forever!



A visitation will be held at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E., on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Beaver Utah, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at noon.



