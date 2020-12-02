Menu
Leatha Barber
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1941
DIED
November 27, 2020
Leatha Barber's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN .

Published by Gilbert Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
610 N. Broadway, Portland, Tennessee 37148
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
610 N. Broadway St., Portland, Tennessee 37148
Nov
30
Interment
3:00p.m.
Restlawn Memory Garden
6324 Nashville Rd., Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Funeral services provided by:
Gilbert Funeral Home
