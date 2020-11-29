Menu
Leatrice Watts
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
Leatrice Watts's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Boyd Church of Christ
379 Cemetery Rd, Boyd, Texas 76023
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Boyd Church of Christ
379 Cemetery Rd, Boyd, Texas 76023
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
