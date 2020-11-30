Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leda Inglese
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1940
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Leda Inglese's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home in Cambridge, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Committal
11:00a.m.
Mt Auburn Cemetery
580 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138
Funeral services provided by:
William T. Hickey & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mrs. Inglese will always hold a special place in my heart. Growing up they were my second family. May she rest in internal peace
Joanne Floudaras
November 30, 2020