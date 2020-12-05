Lee Barbour's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc in Harrisburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lee in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
