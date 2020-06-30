Our loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Lee Ester Hinton, fought the good fight against lung and heart disease, and returned home on June 27, 2020.



She was born November 29, 1956 to Mckinnley and Fannie Mitchell Hinton in Ogden, Utah.



She was fun loving, sharp, quick-witted, charming, to the point and a totally awesome woman. She had an outstanding spirit and loved her family and friends very much.



Lee Ester is survived by her children, Kaliff Tito Hinton, Lawrence (Sha-non) Sanders; her grandchildren, Karesse Sanders, Demetrius Sanders, Devaughn Sanders, Kazia Bennett; her siblings, Veletti, Roger Hinton, Bryon Hinton, George Mitchell and David Mitchell.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father and a brother, Floyd Hinton.



Family will gather and meet with friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.

