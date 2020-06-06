Lee R. Knight 77 passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.He was born October 26, 1942 in Huntington, Utah the Son of William Lott and Lois Marshall Knight.Lee married Janice L. Dunn on December 4, 1964 in Layton, Utah.He was a member of the Robins Park Ward and had served as a Visiting Teacher.He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are his daughter, Tamra Bird (Chuck), granddaughters, Paulena and Rose, Layton; and bonus son Val Bird, Roy.Preceded in death by his wife, Janice and his parents.Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.