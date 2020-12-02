Menu
Lee Maiella
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1939
DIED
November 20, 2020
Lee Maiella's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, New Jersey 07110
Dec
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Avenue, Nutley, New Jersey 07110
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glendale Cemetery
28 Hoover Avenue, Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003
Biondi Funeral Home
